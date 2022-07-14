Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: a fair win, a rainbow cloud & more!

(WWNY) - Winner, winner fairground dinner! We start this edition with Jocelyn Widrick celebrating her win at the Jefferson County Fair with her calf Daybreak. They competed in the clipping and showmanship contest.

And two young boys had law enforcement on the run: running to catch a football. Karen and Jow Plummer say two officers couldn’t resist a quick game of catch with their grandsons.

The town of Pamelia sprouted a geyser Friday on Route 37. Mike Corwin sent in video of a water main break creating a tall problem for water crews.

And in Russell there was a phenomenon called a rainbow cloud. It occurs because of cloud iridescence. Water droplets are scattering the sun’s light in the perfect way. Rita Clark was the lucky viewer to witness it.

Conditions have been great for hitting the water. We have a snap of the Northern New York Bassmasters Tournament in Cranberry Lake taken Saturday by Angela Powell Roach.

Let’s reel in this edition of Pics of the Week with a cool catch by Ron and Luanne Rowsam. They caught a little gobie, but the gobie brought in a big pike.

Send in your photos and videos with Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

You can check out the Pics of the Week gallery below.

