Advertisement

Solar farm planned for Hounsfield & Watertown

Solar farm planned for Hounsfield & Watertown
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Another solar farm is planned for Jefferson County.

The Greens Corners Solar Project is scheduled for construction in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield.

Boralex, a Canadian-based company, is looking to use more than 1,000 acres for a 120-megawatt solar farm.

That’s enough to power a few hundred homes.

The company says the construction process will create more than 100 jobs. It did not say how many long-term jobs would be added.

An open house was held in Hounsfield Wednesday.

“Excited to be back in the community engaging with folks who live in the project area to continue to hear their feedback,” project development manager Andrew Buckley said. “We have been hosting events like this open house for the last three years trying to get feedback from the community on what they would like to see in the project, and then how to best integrate the project into the local community.

The $150-million project was originally proposed in 2019.

Boralex wants it to be operational by 2024.

The public will be able to comment at a hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of keeping packages addressed to someone else
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
July is being kind to us
A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Driver taken to hospital following Clayton crash
Solar farm planned for Hounsfield & Watertown
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather