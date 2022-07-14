Solar farm planned for Hounsfield & Watertown

HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Another solar farm is planned for Jefferson County.

The Greens Corners Solar Project is scheduled for construction in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield.

Boralex, a Canadian-based company, is looking to use more than 1,000 acres for a 120-megawatt solar farm.

That’s enough to power a few hundred homes.

The company says the construction process will create more than 100 jobs. It did not say how many long-term jobs would be added.

An open house was held in Hounsfield Wednesday.

“Excited to be back in the community engaging with folks who live in the project area to continue to hear their feedback,” project development manager Andrew Buckley said. “We have been hosting events like this open house for the last three years trying to get feedback from the community on what they would like to see in the project, and then how to best integrate the project into the local community.

The $150-million project was originally proposed in 2019.

Boralex wants it to be operational by 2024.

The public will be able to comment at a hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

