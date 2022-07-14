Tanner Austin Scott Jock, 31, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Tanner Austin Scott Jock, 31, of 111 Francis Jock Memorial Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, in Syne.

Tanner was born on March 23, 1991, the son of Delores “Dee” Jock and Daniel Lazore, Sr. He attended schools on the reservation before going Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School.

Tanner worked various jobs throughout the community. He had a great love for fishing and enjoyed spending time with his family, dancing, and will fondly be remembered for his great ability to make others laugh. Tanner also loved working on the race car with his Totaman.

In addition to his parents, Tanner is also survived by his stepfather, Ken Cole; his chosen parents, Bryan and Stephanie Cole; his siblings, Taylor Cole (Kanathonson Horn-David), Tristyn Jock-Cole, Trinity Jock-Cole, Tritan Jock-Cole, Daniel Lazore, Jr., JodiJoe Sunday, Brittani Lazore, Brian Cole, and Cheri Cole, his chosen brother, Dakota Lazore and his former companion of 17 years, Amy Benedict.

He is also survived by his god parents, Marietta Jock and Troy Mitchell, his godchildren, Daze George and Wade Adams; his aunts and uncles, Dawn, Marietta, Thomas Jr. (Kim), Tanya (Jay), and Justin; and many additional aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends.

Tanner was predeceased by his grandparents, Tom and Esther Jock, Louie and Phyllis Lazore; his aunt, Bulla; and uncle, John Bay.

Friends may call at his home, 111 Francis Jock Memorial Road, beginning at 1:00 PM today until 4:30 PM Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 6:00 PM at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

