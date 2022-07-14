Time for the Decoy & Wildlife Art Show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Show starts Friday.

Tom Eckert and Mike Graves gave us an overview. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show will be at the Cerow Recreation Park arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

In addition to displays of decoys and wildlife art, there will be auctions, competitions, and a chance for children to decorate their own decoys.

General admission is $5. Active military, their families, and children under 12 get in for free.

You can learn more by calling 315-686-5794. You can also visit timuseum.org.

