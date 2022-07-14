Time for the Decoy & Wildlife Art Show
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Show starts Friday.
Tom Eckert and Mike Graves gave us an overview. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The show will be at the Cerow Recreation Park arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
In addition to displays of decoys and wildlife art, there will be auctions, competitions, and a chance for children to decorate their own decoys.
General admission is $5. Active military, their families, and children under 12 get in for free.
You can learn more by calling 315-686-5794. You can also visit timuseum.org.
