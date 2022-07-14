Advertisement

Watertown traffic alert, church restoration postponed

The First Baptist Church in Watertown
The First Baptist Church in Watertown
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No crane operators mean no cranes in downtown Watertown Friday morning.

Plans were for traffic delays to start at 6 a.m. so two cranes could remove the weathervane at the top of the clock tower of the First Baptist Church.

The crane company doesn’t have the workers so another date will be chosen over the next couple of weeks.

