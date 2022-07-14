Watertown traffic alert, church restoration postponed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No crane operators mean no cranes in downtown Watertown Friday morning.

Plans were for traffic delays to start at 6 a.m. so two cranes could remove the weathervane at the top of the clock tower of the First Baptist Church.

The crane company doesn’t have the workers so another date will be chosen over the next couple of weeks.

