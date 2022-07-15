‘Adopt-A-Spot’ program created to beautify Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown has a new program called Adopt-A-Spot. It’s a way to spruce up areas of the city by planting flowers, picking up trash, or pulling weeds.

The program was spearheaded by City Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce,

“This is an awesome opportunity for people to get involved and take pride in their city - help beautify it not only for today but for future generations,” she said.

Up for adoption: traffic islands like the one between Thompson Boulevard and Gotham Street; signs like the one at Watertown’s city entrance, and so-called neglected sites like the Arsenal Street Cemetery and parts of Thompson Park.

“It’s really a wide range and kind of gives people the opportunity to take on as little or as much as they want when it comes to beautifying the city,” said Compo Pierce.

She was partially inspired to start up the program by a garden on the traffic island between South Massey and Clinton streets. It has actually been a labor of love for Watertown resident Allison Gorham for the past 13 years.

“I hope the community realizes what a great chance it is to do this and many people appreciate it. That’s a really good feeling to know the community supports it and appreciates what you do. I didn’t expect that when I first started,” she said.

Gorham decided to add the island’s fountain after seeing a similar one on a vintage postcard from 1913. As an experienced spot adopter herself, she has some words of advice for those who plan on taking part in the program.

“Just don’t start it for that summer and say, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do it after that.’ If you’re going to do it, make sure you’re in it for the long haul,” she said.

To participate in the Adopt-A-Spot program, fill out an application on the city website.

