Advertisement

Community Bank to close Ogdensburg, Waddington branches

Writing a check
Writing a check(MGN Photo Archive)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Community Bank announced Friday that it will permanently close two branches in St. Lawrence County.

They are the Ogdensburg branch located at 320 Ford Street and the Waddington branch located at 1 Main Street.

Officials plan to close the locations effective Friday, September 30.

“It is not a choice that we made lightly; however, we see this change as the best way to efficiently provide services to our customers,” said Community Bank Senior Vice President, Retail Banking, Hal Wentworth in a statement. “With over 225 customer facilities, we will be happy to help our customers with their banking needs at any neighboring Community Bank location.”

Nearby branches are located at 825 State Street in Ogdensburg and 3748 County Route 14 in Madrid.

The bank said its customers also have digital tools and telephone banking options available.

All impacted employees will be transferred to nearby branches, the bank said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Clayton man dies after crashing car into porch
The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Former Gouverneur High School athlete Connor Fenlong is making a name for himself at Indiana...
Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors
Some local representatives got a chance to tour the Watertown Correctional Facility Thursday.
Officials tour closed Watertown prison to brainstorm ways to reuse property

Latest News

Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
Ogdensburg’s city manager, rescue squad chief squabble over leadership
988 suicide prevention lifeline
988 suicide & crisis lifeline rolls out Saturday
The traffic island between South Massey and Clinton streets.
‘Adopt-A-Spot’ program created to beautify Watertown
WWNY
Physical rehabilitation for dogs