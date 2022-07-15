Community Bank to close Ogdensburg, Waddington branches

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Community Bank announced Friday that it will permanently close two branches in St. Lawrence County.

They are the Ogdensburg branch located at 320 Ford Street and the Waddington branch located at 1 Main Street.

Officials plan to close the locations effective Friday, September 30.

“It is not a choice that we made lightly; however, we see this change as the best way to efficiently provide services to our customers,” said Community Bank Senior Vice President, Retail Banking, Hal Wentworth in a statement. “With over 225 customer facilities, we will be happy to help our customers with their banking needs at any neighboring Community Bank location.”

Nearby branches are located at 825 State Street in Ogdensburg and 3748 County Route 14 in Madrid.

The bank said its customers also have digital tools and telephone banking options available.

All impacted employees will be transferred to nearby branches, the bank said.

