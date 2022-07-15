Don’t forget the shades & sunscreen!

(WWNY) - It’s going to be another hot, sunny day.

Temperatures will top out at 80 degrees or close to it. And skies stay clear pretty much all day.

It clouds over somewhat overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

It’s sunny again on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a chance of rain Sunday afternoon. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Monday will also be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday is another day with partly sunny skies and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly sun y and 80 on Thursday.

