Gladys M. Yaddow, 91, of Fort Covington

FORT COVINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Gladys M. Yaddow, 91, passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 at Massena Hospital after a brief illness.

Gladys was born on May 14, 1931 in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late Stephen and Charlotte (Garrow) Millett and attend local schools. Gladys first married Raymond Aldrich, he sadly predeceased her in 1965. She later married William Mayville who also predeceased her in 1984. She found love again and married Howard Yaddow, unfortunately he predeceased her in 1999.

Gladys worked for a time at Warner Brothers and Tru-Stitch before becoming a substitute Mohawk Language teacher at Salmon River Central School. She was a longtime member of the Fort Covington First Presbyterian Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a former member of the Fort Covington Senior Citizens. She enjoyed watching tennis and golf on television and gardening.

Gladys is survived by her children, Linda (David) Elmer of Ballston Spa, New York; Sandra Lauzon of Fort Covington; Pamela (Gary) Manson of Constable; and John Aldrich of Bombay; her son-in-law, Mark Elliott of Greenville, Maine; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Barney, Clara Margosian, Charlotte Darin, and Elaine Scott; her brothers, Allen and Leon Millett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by a daughter, Debra Mayville Elliott in 2020; a great grandson, Ethan Handly; and her siblings, Pearl Conners, Francis Garrow, Mary Laughing, and Stephen and Ernest Millett.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 4-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Fort Covington First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Howard Cain, officiating. Burial will follow in the New St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Covington.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Fort Covington Fire and EMS or the Fort Covington First Presbyterian Church.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online

