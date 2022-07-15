Advertisement

Jefferson County SPCA: High-energy Maxie

Jefferson County SPCA
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maxie is “a very high-energy girl.”

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the 7-month-old Australian shepherd-pointer mix needs to be adopted by people with the time and energy to handle her.

She’d be best in a home with older kids or no kids at all.

The shelter also has its typical selection of dogs and cats, plus a couple guinea pigs at the Petco location.

You can stop by Petco or the main shelter on Water Street to check them out. You can also see them at jeffersoncountyspca.org or at the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call 315-782-3260 to learn more.

