Joan W. Campbell, 85, of Massena

Joan W. Campbell, 85, passed away in the early hours of July 9, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joan W. Campbell, 85, passed away in the early hours of July 9, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Joan was born on May 21, 1937 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Erwin and Vera (Jenkins) Wade. Growing up in the Brookdale area, she attended and graduated from Brasher Falls schools. She later attended and graduated from the Massena School of Business. On July 2, 1955, she married Gerald Campbell at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He predeceased her on September 14, 1988.

Joan worked for North Country Savings Bank for many years, retiring as the Branch Manager of the Massena office. Always active within her community, she was a member of the Lions Club once serving as the President, a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and volunteered at many Election Day polling centers. She greatly enjoyed a great game of golf or card game and was the coordinator of the family NASCAR and NFL Football Pools.

Joan is survived by her children, David Campbell of Calcium; Ricky (Karin) Campbell of Colleyville, Texas; Dawn (Paul) Mitchell of Canton; and Ronald Campbell of Brasher Falls; her grandchildren, Nicole, Mary, Christopher, Erin, Lauren, Sara, Gerri Marie, Stephanie, and Patrick; her great grandchildren, Skylar, Madison, Greyson, Isabella, Knox, and Sadie; her sister-in-law, Marlene Wade of Canandaigua; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Lloyd Wade.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where services were held privately at Joan’s request. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Brookdale Cemetery Association, 622 Porter-Lynch Road, Norwood, New York 13668, or Massena Rescue Squad, PO Box 5314, Massena, New York 13662.

Friends are encouraged to share stories or offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.