Joe Comet at Clayton Opera House

July 23rd at 7:30 pm
7:30 July 23rd
7:30 July 23rd(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Joe Comet

He has performed in nearly every type of venue, from comedy clubs and casinos across the United States, a tour in Europe, to corporate events from New York to California. He is also a regular guest performer for international magic sensation Rob Lake. Originally from northern New York, he now lives in Oklahoma.

Tickets

