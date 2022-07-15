John M. Fuller, 93, of DeKalb Junction, died on July 14, 2022, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - John M. Fuller, 93, of DeKalb Junction, died on July 14, 2022, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours on Tuesday, July 19, 11 am-12 PM, funeral service at 12 PM, at the funeral home, Deacon Philip Gianrdino officiating, burial to follow in Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, NY.

John is survived by his sons, John and his wife Carol Fuller of Lutz, FL, Timothy and his wife Kathy Fuller of Pyrites, Paul and his wife Mary Grace Fuller of Lisbon, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by daughter Joy Prince, siblings, Olvin (Buster) Fuller, Kirk Fuller, Neil Fuller, Robert Fuller, Edward Fuller, Frances Borcey and step sister Constance Fuller.

John was born on July 14, 1929, in North Lawrence, the son of the late, Lyle and Veryal Lucas Fuller. John married Almeda F. Derosia on August 10, 1950 in Ellenburg Corners, NY, she died on September 14, 2015. John was formerly a maintenance worker at Canterbury School in New Milford, CT and prior to that he was a plumber at Century Brass in CT. He was a former parishioner of St. Henry’s Church.

He enjoyed, maintaining his home and lawn, helping his family, the company of his dogs and cats, and the cooking at the Silver Leaf Diner.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Canton Free Library. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.