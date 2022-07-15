Joseph J. DiGregorio, 84, of Watertown

Joseph J. DiGregorio, 84, died peacefully at home on July 13, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. DiGregorio, 84, died peacefully at home on July 13, 2022.

He was born November 16, 1937, son of Joseph and Mary (Cirrincione) DiGregorio. A 1954 graduate of Watertown High School, ranked 8th in his class. He went to Syracuse University earning a teaching degree and obtained his Master’s from St. Lawrence University in 1965.

He had several employment opportunities: case worker for Jefferson County Welfare Department, member NY National Guard 1959-1965; tax preparer for H&R Block. However, his passion was teaching math. He began his career at General Brown High School from 1960-1969. He then taught at Watertown High School from 1969-1991.

On June 23, 1964, he married Darlene J. Scales, and was a devoted husband and father.

In addition to being a life long NY Yankees Fan, Joe was an enthusiastic athlete and conveyed that love of sports to his children. He played touch football for Watertown, baseball for Copenhagen Town Team and the winning Watertown Chimes team; and softball for Watertown, Fulton and Oswego. Most impressively, he was an avid tennis player for decades until 2021.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Darlene DiGregorio; along with four children, Gia Youngs, Dina DiGregorio, Joe Jr. (Whitney Dupell) DiGregorio, Trina DiGregorio; three grandchildren, Joshua (Christine Benton) Crossman, Dominic and Gabriella DiGregorio; one great granddaughter, Harlow Crossman, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Nelson and Frank DiGregorio.

A special thank you to his niece Shella, for her loving care and support during his final weeks.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4-7 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 21, at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors at North Watertown Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

