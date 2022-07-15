Advertisement

Llamas, alpacas & more at day 4 of Jeff Co. Fair

Makenzie Piatt live at the fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the highlights of day four at the Jefferson County Fair was the llama and alpaca show.

Anchor Makenzie Piatt checked out what was happening at the livestock tent and found Katie from the More Than Hooves 4-H club with Theresa the alpaca.

Theresa is 19 years old and this is her last year in the show.

You can watch their live interview on 7 News At Noon in the video above.

There’s plenty of other things to see and do at the fair, including livestock, shows, games, rides, and food.

Check out the schedule at jeffcofair.org.

