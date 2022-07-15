Mainly dry this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s with clouds increasing.

Saturday we will start out with a lot of cloud cover, but by noon the clouds will clear out and lead to a nice and mostly sunny afternoon. A couple of light showers will be possible during the afternoon hours as highs get into the lower 80s.

Sunday highs will get into the mid 80s with mainly dry conditions expected.

Monday a slight chance of rain will return to the forecast with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain will stay in the forecast with hit or miss showers most of next week with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

