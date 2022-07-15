Museum Hosts Authors and Book Signings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Museum to Host Authors

Ten local authors will gather at the Cornwall Brothers Store Museum, Thursday, July 21 at 3 p.m. to greet guests and discuss their recent publications. Readers will have an opportunity to explore mystery, romantic history, autobiography, satire, fantasy, River adventures, poetry, and read a-loud stories.

Ken and Melody Brabant collaborated to produce a collection of stories of growing up in Clayton in the 1950s and 1960s. River bRat relates the adventures of Ken as a young boy exploring the islands and St. Lawrence River in the style of Tom Sawyer or Huckleberry Finn. The Brabants have captured the escapades and stories that will be preserved for future readers.

Lynn McElfresh, island historian of Grenell Island, returns with Grenell 1912, a sequel to the previous eight volumes of the Grenell Island series. Ms. McElfresh combines her passion for family history, the Thousand Islands, and writing to share the stories of this long-standing island community and the families.

Alexandria Bay native and summer resident Len Senecal has multiple literary skills as a sports writer, copy editor and co-author of the Image Comics mini-series, The Pact. During his 29 years as an educator, he taught journalism and high school English. Marsh Mayhem is the third book in the series Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest, which is geared toward middle school readers.

Wombat: That One Story My Mom Wanted Me to Write-Or, How Not to Lead a Convoy is Chief Warrant Officer Ed (Win) Anderson’s first venture into the field of writing. He uses humor and sarcasm to relate the unpredictable issues faced in combat and how to cope with otherwise troubling and life altering events manifested by PTSD.

Fans of Tessa Wegert will enjoy catching up with her protagonist Shana Merchant as she becomes embroiled in new intrigues in the line of duty as a police officer in the 1000 Islands. The idiosyncrasies of small-town life, murder, and political scandal are all woven into the presence of towering Wolf Island windmills in this new mystery.

Tim Bashaw continues to entertain Middle School readers in the adventure series of the trio of best friends exploring the Thousand Islands in his fifth book, Secrets of Shipwreck Cove. He also has just released The Absent Attic, a spin-off of the kids featured in the series of The Thousand Islands Crew.

Toddlers and Pre-schoolers will be spell bound; beginning readers will be hooked when they meet the adorable puppy, Scout. Linda Saraceni is the author and illustrator of the Scout About series, stories of her own furry friend who was part of her family.

Fans of Romantic History will enjoy the newest book by award winning author, Susan Mathis. Peyton’s Promise is her eighth book set in the Gilded Age Era of the Thousand Islands. The story unfolds on Calumet Island where Peyton faces prejudices and a preview of inequality in women’s rights when she is called upon to replace her father in his duties during an important gala event on the island.

Melanie Herzog will share her collection of lyrical poems and short essays in the book, When I Pause to Listen. Ms. Herzog’s inspiration comes from reflections on a journey of moods and seasons she experiences of River Life.

Meet the Authors will be held on the handicap accessible first floor of the Cornwall Brothers Store Museum at 36 Market Street, Alexandria Bay. Museum staff will direct guests to parking available adjacent to the building.

