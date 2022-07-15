Advertisement

Officials tour shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility

The former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
The former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The state continued its tour of closed north country prisons Friday. This time, local leaders in St. Lawrence County got a chance to tour Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.

The state closed the prison this past spring. It was 36 percent full, having the lowest prison population out of the remaining prisons in the north country.

“A lot of us were strongly opposed in closing the prison and still are but we are open to new ideas,” said Jim Reagen, District 1 Legislator.

Reagen went on the tour. He says many of the buildings are still in great shape but he feels the biggest problem will be the actual sale of the complex given property values are different across the state.

“Up here, there is no market for these buildings and the cost of rehabilitation is limited,” he said.

The state is making this push for reuse after the governor created the Prison Redevelopment Commission, a panel charged with figuring out what to do with closed state prisons.

While state representatives were in town, local leaders also asked them to come to the old St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, which has been vacant for decades.

“There are a lot of buildings there that have decayed over the years and we have transferred two pieces of property through legislation that I sponsored that we are still trying to get over the finish line so it was great to have the state here,” said State Senator Patty Ritchie (R. - 48th District).

She says those two pieces of legislation would be the easiest for the state to start with seeing as the St. Lawrence River could be an attractable business decision.

“It’s pristine riverfront so it would be shocking to think that somebody is not going to be interested,” said Ritchie.

As for the prison, she says in the condition it’s in, they want to continue to keep the heat on the commission so it may be easier to find a potential buyer.

On Thursday, officials toured the Watertown Correctional Facility, which the state closed in March 2021.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Clayton man dies after crashing car into porch
The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Former Gouverneur High School athlete Connor Fenlong is making a name for himself at Indiana...
Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors
Some local representatives got a chance to tour the Watertown Correctional Facility Thursday.
Officials tour closed Watertown prison to brainstorm ways to reuse property

Latest News

Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: a look back at the 1995 microburst
Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad
Ogdensburg’s city manager, rescue squad chief squabble over leadership
Writing a check
Community Bank to close Ogdensburg, Waddington branches
988 suicide prevention lifeline
988 suicide & crisis lifeline rolls out Saturday