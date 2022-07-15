Ogdensburg’s city manager, rescue squad chief squabble over leadership

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie tells the city’s volunteer rescue squad that a complete change in its leadership is necessary for it to remain viable. It comes as the city donates tens of thousands of dollars to the squad. Meanwhile, squad leaders are unsure why they are in Jellie’s crosshairs.

Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Ken Gardner went before city council Monday night expressing his confusion over why the squad’s relationship with city management has gone south.

“I do not understand why he’s looking for an argument or a feud with a volunteer organization that has served the citizens of this city and the communities around for more than 62 years,” said Gardner.

As the squad was getting a $78,000 donation from the city to buy 5 defibrillators, it came with an extra request from Jellie for the squad to release its financials.

In an email to Chief Gardner, Jellie expresses concern, saying his assessment indicates that financial and personnel struggles exist.

“I’m looking for their financial information for the last couple years to ensure that, you know, they have the operational finances to be able to remain viable and I’m looking to see their personnel numbers to see what they have at any given time,” said Jellie.

In the email, Jellie told the chief, “I strongly believe a complete change in leadership at OVRS is necessary for the group to remail (sic) viable.

He adds, “EMS is a serious topic that needs to be addressed in an open, transparent and comprehensive manner and I assure you, that is going to occur.”

In a response to Jellie’s email, Gardner wrote back: “Your assessment of our personnel and financial struggles are unfounded. We always have and continue to pay our bills; we have an outstanding credit rating, purchase the equipment we need and we’ve always had the staff that is needed to handle our constant rising call volume.”

Gardner’s email to Jellie adds, “The only place that needs a change in leadership is the City of Ogdensburg’s City Manager.”

“We informed him our finances are always available on the attorney general’s website as we’re a not-for-profit, we have to. We audited every single year and place all those on the attorney general’s website,” Gardner told 7 News.

Jellie says that even with the back and forths, he wants the volunteer squad to know that it’s one of the most important emergency services providers in the community.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.