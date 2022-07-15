Advertisement

Remembering a special day - in more ways than one

A special day at Cedars Golf Course
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was a special day at Cedars Golf Course this past Saturday as a tournament was held in memory of Brian Western.

It turned out to be special in more ways than one.

On the East Road just inside the Lowville town line, is Cedars Golf Course. This jewel of a course is owned by the Chamberlain family, J.r. and his wife, Diana.

It’s a course that’s been in the family a long time.

Business has been booming, especially with tournaments during the season...

One specific tournament is special to Chamberlain.

On the par 3 eighth hole at Cedars on that day, Chamberlain did something he had never done before.

The hole in one for J.r. Chamberlain was a special moment on a special day to honor a longtime friend.

