Sea Grant offers ‘Teach the Teacher’ workshops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant is offering professional development training for teachers.

Great Lakes literacy specialist Nate Drag says Sea Grant is offering workshops called “Teach the Teacher.”

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Workshops will be on July 25 at SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station and on July 26 at Robert Moses State Park in Massena.

Both workshops are from 1-3:30 p.m.

You can find out more at nyseagrant.org/gleee. You can also call 315-312-3042.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.