Sea Grant offers ‘Teach the Teacher’ workshops

New York Sea Grant
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant is offering professional development training for teachers.

Great Lakes literacy specialist Nate Drag says Sea Grant is offering workshops called “Teach the Teacher.”

Workshops will be on July 25 at SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station and on July 26 at Robert Moses State Park in Massena.

Both workshops are from 1-3:30 p.m.

You can find out more at nyseagrant.org/gleee. You can also call 315-312-3042.

