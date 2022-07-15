Traffic advisory: Delays possible on I81 Saturday

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - If you’re driving on Interstate 81 south of Watertown Saturday morning, you might experience delays.

State highway crews will be doing utility installations between exits 41 and 44, so state police will be conducting rolling lane closings starting around 6 a.m.

Closings will start first in the northbound lanes, then switch to the southbound lanes.

Delays from the rolling closings could last about 15 minutes.

Traffic on on-ramps will also be controlled.

Work is expected to be done by noon.

