Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Delays possible on I81 Saturday

Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Interstate 81 traffic advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - If you’re driving on Interstate 81 south of Watertown Saturday morning, you might experience delays.

State highway crews will be doing utility installations between exits 41 and 44, so state police will be conducting rolling lane closings starting around 6 a.m.

Closings will start first in the northbound lanes, then switch to the southbound lanes.

Delays from the rolling closings could last about 15 minutes.

Traffic on on-ramps will also be controlled.

Work is expected to be done by noon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Clayton man dies after crashing car into porch
Former Gouverneur High School athlete Connor Fenlong is making a name for himself at Indiana...
Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors
Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl

Latest News

Marcus Emerson and John Bufalini meet before their battle Thursday in the first quarterfinal...
Bufalini advances to semifinals in Watertown golf championship
WWNY Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar
WWNY Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar
WWNY Potsdam Summer Festival kicks off with plenty of food and fun
WWNY Enjoying the rides at the Jefferson County Fair