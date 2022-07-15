TV Dinner: Hats & Peas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a traditional Italian dish that every nana has their own recipe for.

It’s great comfort food and the recipe makes enough for an army, so it’s perfect if you have a crowd to feed.

The “hats” are orecchiette pasta, which has an indentation that holds the sauce.

Hats & Peas

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- ½ pound cooked & diced bacon or ham

- 2 cloves garlic, mixed

- ½ cup diced onion

- 1 teaspoon lemon zest

- ¼ cup chicken broth

- ½ cup half & half

- 1 cup green peas

- ½ pound orecchiette pasta, cooked

- Salt & pepper to taste

Heat oil on medium heat in a four-quart Dutch oven and add bacon or ham, garlic, and onion. Cook until onion begins to wilt. Then stir in lemon zest, chicken broth, and half and half.

Add the peas, pasta, salt, and pepper and simmer for 2 or 3 minutes.

Serve with shredded and mozzarella and chopped parsley.

