Advertisement

TV Dinner: Hats & Peas

TV Dinner: Hats & Peas
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a traditional Italian dish that every nana has their own recipe for.

It’s great comfort food and the recipe makes enough for an army, so it’s perfect if you have a crowd to feed.

The “hats” are orecchiette pasta, which has an indentation that holds the sauce.

Hats & Peas

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- ½ pound cooked & diced bacon or ham

- 2 cloves garlic, mixed

- ½ cup diced onion

- 1 teaspoon lemon zest

- ¼ cup chicken broth

- ½ cup half & half

- 1 cup green peas

- ½ pound orecchiette pasta, cooked

- Salt & pepper to taste

Heat oil on medium heat in a four-quart Dutch oven and add bacon or ham, garlic, and onion. Cook until onion begins to wilt. Then stir in lemon zest, chicken broth, and half and half.

Add the peas, pasta, salt, and pepper and simmer for 2 or 3 minutes.

Serve with shredded and mozzarella and chopped parsley.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Clayton man dies after crashing car into porch
The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
Former Gouverneur High School athlete Connor Fenlong is making a name for himself at Indiana...
Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors
Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl

Latest News

TV Dinner: Hats & Peas
TV Dinner: Hats & Peas
Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Cooking Thai
TV Dinner: Cooking Thai
TV Dinner: Cooking Thai