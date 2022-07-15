Warner K. Bush, 89, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Warner K. Bush, age 89, passed away peacefully at his family home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street Massena on Wednesday July 20, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM.

A funeral service for Warner will be held on Thursday at Phillips Memorial Home, Thursday July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A full obituary to follow in next publication.

