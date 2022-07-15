Advertisement

Wicked Divas at Clayton Opera House

Wicked Divas at Clayton Opera House Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 pm.
Wicked Divas at Clayton Opera House Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 pm.(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Wicked Divas is a concert of performers who have starred in the roles of Glinda and Elphaba from the Broadway production of “Wicked” and featuring selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Frozen” and other diva showstoppers. Ginna Claire Mason most recently starred as Glinda in the Broadway production of WICKED after playing the role on the national tour. Later this year, she’ll star opposite Ann-Margret in the Hallmark Television film A Spectacular Christmas. Other Television: Preach. Tour/Vegas: Wicked, Newsies, Flashdance, Duck Commander Musical. Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, Grease. Nashville native. BFA music theatre graduate from Elon University. Emily Koch- just finished a year and half long run with the Broadway Company and the First National Tour of Waitress. She was also seen on Broadway and on tour as Elphaba in Wicked from 2015-2017. Emily was in the cast of Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group, the only equity sanctioned musical in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Regional: Little Women (Palo Alto TheatreWorks), ValueVille (NYMF) In The Bones (APAC, World Premiere, and New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play) Workshops: iLLA! A Hip Hop Musical (O’Neil Center), The Tale of Despereaux (Universal Pictures/The Old Globe) Readings: Housewarming (NYMF), Luna (World Premiere) All The Walls (World Premiere) Luna and the Gold River Docks. Carnegie Mellon Musical Theatre Class of 2013, youngARTS Finalist, and Interlochen Arts Camp and Academy Alumnus.

Wicked Divas- Broadway Vocalists. Thursday, July 21, 7:30pm Doors open at 7pm Tickets are $35/$40/$45 (Side/Center/Premium) ** Sponsored by Jeremy Smith

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Clayton man dies after crashing car into porch
The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Former Gouverneur High School athlete Connor Fenlong is making a name for himself at Indiana...
Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors
Some local representatives got a chance to tour the Watertown Correctional Facility Thursday.
Officials tour closed Watertown prison to brainstorm ways to reuse property

Latest News

988 suicide prevention lifeline
988 suicide & crisis lifeline rolls out Saturday
7:30 July 23rd
Joe Comet at Clayton Opera House
The traffic island between South Massey and Clinton streets.
‘Adopt-A-Spot’ program created to beautify Watertown
WWNY
Physical rehabilitation for dogs