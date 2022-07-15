Advertisement

William (Bill) E. Jenne, 88, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WWNY) - William (Bill) E. Jenne, age 88, of Edgewater, Florida, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Ocean View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Born in Antwerp, New York to Carlton and Margaret Premo Jenne, William (Bill) and Phyllis retired in 1999 from Ogdensburg, New York and moved to Florida.

A United States Air Force Korean War veteran, he served for 2 years in Japan. Bill was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, enjoyed the beach, camping and fishing. Bill was a true family man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Phyllis Cameron Jenne; two sons, William D. Jenne, of Perryburg, Ohio and Rick (Julie) Jenne, of Glens Falls, New York; three grandsons, Collin, Ian, and Avery, all of Perrysburg, Ohio. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lula Patterson.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, with Father Matthew C. Dallman Obl.S. B., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.  Immediately following the service, Bill will be laid to rest at the veteran’s cemetery, Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida.

Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

