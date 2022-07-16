3 days of sailboat racing wraps up in Chaumont Bay

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It’ been 3 days of competitive sailboat racing on Chaumont Bay.

Crescent Yacht Club in Chaumont is hosting the EYC- or Eastern Yachting Circuit Regatta.

25 sailboats and over 100 sailors are wrapping up three days of racing. Trophies dating back to the 1920′s will be presented to the top racers in several different divisions.

The EYC Regatta draws sailors and sailboats from the U.S. and Canada. Some of the sailors have been participating in the EYC for 40 plus years.

