3 days of sailboat racing wraps up in Chaumont Bay

It' been 3 days of competitive sailboat racing on Chaumont Bay.
It’ been 3 days of competitive sailboat racing on Chaumont Bay.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It’ been 3 days of competitive sailboat racing on Chaumont Bay.

Crescent Yacht Club in Chaumont is hosting the EYC- or Eastern Yachting Circuit Regatta.

25 sailboats and over 100 sailors are wrapping up three days of racing. Trophies dating back to the 1920′s will be presented to the top racers in several different divisions.

The EYC Regatta draws sailors and sailboats from the U.S. and Canada. Some of the sailors have been participating in the EYC for 40 plus years.

