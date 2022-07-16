Can-Am Fest takes over Sackets Harbor for it’s 50th year

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor’s Can-Am Fest is back.

The annual event aims to highlight Canadian-American heritage in the North Country and this year is the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Attendees participated in a variety of attractions ranging from local food vendors to an areal acrobatics show. The festival’s parade featured military vehicles, a performance from the 10th Mountain Division Band, and several other groups.

Business was booming this year, with a number of people coming from across the Canadian border just to check it out.

“I came by boat from Kingston. We’d heard about it, and we thought what a great celebration. I think it’s wonderful, the idea of celebrating the peace between our two countries. A peaceful border. We’re very proud of it so it’s nice to be able to celebrate that,” said Canadian citizen Alison Shorey.

The festival wraps up Sunday and runs from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

