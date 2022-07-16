Friday Sports: City Golf Quarterfinals wrap up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The last three quarterfinal matches in the championship flite of the Watertown Men’s City Golf championship took place Friday.

The first match of the day saw 9th seed Mitchell Scoville square off against 32nd seed Brett Warner.

At the 2nd hole the match was even when Warner sinks the par putt.

Scoville also drains his par putt to keep the match even after 2.

With the match still even on 4, Scoville birdies while Warner comes up short. Scoville takes the hole to go 1 up.

On the par 3 5th hole, Warner’s par putt slides by right.

Scoville makes his par putt to go 2 up, Scoville beats Warner 5 and 4.

The 2nd quarterfinal match of the day pitted 21st seed Joe Tufo against 20th seed Jarret Sweet.

Both players would par the 1st hole, but on 2 Sweet drains the long eagle putt to win the hole and go 1 up.

On the 4th hole, Sweet was still up 1 when Tufo finds the bottom of the cup for birdie, match all even.

On the 5th hole, after Sweet bogeys, Tufo sinks the par putt to go 1 up. Tufo wins the match 1 up.

On the 6th hole, Sweet answers with a birdie putt to win the hole and even the match.

The final quarterfinal match of the day saw 19th seed Mike Burgess meet 22nd seed Dylan Kerenahan.

On the 1st hole, Kerenahan would jump out quickly, sinking the par putt to go 1 up.

On the 2nd hole, it’s Kerenahan with another par putt to take the hole and go 2 up.

On the 3rd hole, the same result as Kerenahan sinks the par putt to increase his lead to 3 up.

On the 4th hole, Burgess drains the par putt to halve the hole.

Kerenahan goes on to beat Burgess.

