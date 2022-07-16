Advertisement

Garage fire near Watertown church temporarily closes Arsenal Street

A fire near St. Anthony’s Church on Watertown’s Arsenal Street shut part of the road down Friday night.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire near St. Anthony’s Church on Watertown’s Arsenal Street shut part of the road down Friday night.

A heavy police and fire department presence was on scene to put out a garage fire on the property.

The garage stands at a distance from the church and crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The road remained closed while crews looked for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

