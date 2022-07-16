Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton

Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Gerald was born in Watertown, NY on August 2, 1955, son of Robert R. and June M. (Bazinet) Hill. He graduated from Thousand Islands Central School in 1974. On December 3, 1978 he married Joedy (Niles) Hill at the Baptist Church in Clayton, NY. They were married for 44 years.

Gerald spent time working for Schell Dominy car dealership and St. Lawrence Restoration before beginning his career as a corrections officer for New York State Department of Corrections in 1987. He retired August 31, 2017 after 31 years of service at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility where he earned the nickname “G-Money” by his colleagues. After retirement, he spent time working on Grindstone Island as a caretaker for multiple families with his “Unc” Harry Bazinet.

Gerald cherished time spent with his friends and family. He loved boating, fishing, and hunting with his sons and son-in-law. He was an avid sports fan, especially a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and he enjoyed camping with his family. He was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge 496 and the Knights of Columbus Council 350, Clayton. For many years he was ‘Papa Gerald’ to Colton and Zoe Jones, and became ‘Bop’ to his four granddaughters.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Joedy A. Hill and his in-laws, Richard and Connie DeMott, Cape Vincent, three children and their spouses, Brayton A. Hill and wife Leann, Cape Vincent, Travis J. Hill and wife Lyndi, Cape Vincent and Megan R. Austin and husband John, Watertown, as well as 4 granddaughters, Elliana J., Juliette K., Gabriella C., Adalynn A. Hill; brother, Timmy P. Hill and wife Debbie, Clayton, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gerald was predeceased by his parents and Uncle Harry W. Bazinet.

A celebration of Gerald’s life will take place on Sunday, August 14, at the Watertown Elks Lodge starting at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to a charity of your choice.

