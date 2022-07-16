Katherine “Patsy” P. Thornhill, 88, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Thornhill passed away on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Katherine “Patsy” P. Thornhill, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Thornhill passed away on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.

Katherine is survived by three children, Cheryl Churchill and her husband, Russell, of Havelock, NC, Randy Thornhill of Ogdensburg, NY, and Pam Carroll and her husband, Scott, of Adams Center, NY; three grandsons, Trevor and Jared Carroll of Adams Center, NY and Brandon Churchill of Havelock, NC; and one granddaughter, Christina Churchill of Morehead City, NC; six great-grandchildren, Meadow Amelia Dunaway, Ivy Rayne Carroll, Maverick Kai Griggs, Adyson, Layla, and Kandence; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her sister, Margaret Moran, and her three brothers, Paul Farrand, Harry Farrand and Jack Farrand.

Katherine was born on March 30, 1934, in Morristown, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence “Pete” and Bertha (McRoberts) Farrand. She graduated from Morristown Central School in 1953. Katherine married Lynn R. Thornhill on November 30, 1957, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. He predeceased her on May 6, 2012. Katherine was first employed as farm laborer haying and milking cows on her parents farm in the 1950′s. She went to work for Miller’s Candle Factory in Syracuse, NY, then returning to Ogdensburg to work at Shade Roller in the 1960′s. She then went to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home where she retired in 1996 after 22 years of service.

She was an avid bowler and bowled on the Ogdensburg Bowling Association, including a Senior Championship in 1997 in Utica, NY. She played softball in the 1070′s and was an avid New York Yankee’s fan. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Notre Dame Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Katherine enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. She loved going to the Casino’s and doing her word puzzles.

