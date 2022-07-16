North Country native returns to Watertown after nearly 40 years. The reason? The fair!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I have learned in life to keep the bar and expectations low. This has been the trip of a lifetime,” said dairy farmer Sue Dyke.

Meet Sue Dyke. Her and her husband Steve run Almosta farm in Magnet, Nebraska. She’s lived there for the past 40 years, but she was born in Black River, New York. Something about this year’s Jefferson County Fair drew her back, so now she and her cows are back in Watertown.

“Watertown holy smokes. I am shocked on how big the city has gotten but I’m sure it’s because of Fort Drum,” said Dyke.

Back when Dyke was growing up, she knew the place as Camp Drum and rules were a little different.

“I actually used to ride my horses over there. I’m thinking you probably can’t do that these days,” said Dyke.

After a lifetime of competing, Dyke actually got the chance to judge a dairy competition of her own on Thursday.

“It was quite an experience. I’m not a professional by any stretch of the imagination,” said Dyke.

Up for evaluation. Young, aspiring dairy farmers. That Sue says were pretty impressive.

“They’re really good. and I really enjoy working with kids and showmanship,” said Dyke.

One kid that really stood out was Elin Oblender, daughter of one of the fair managers. Although she didn’t compete, Dyke says she’s really taken a shine to the cows.

“I’ve Just always really liked cows. Especially the highlander ones because they’re so fuzzy,” said Oblender.

When Sue leaves Watertown, Baisley here still has a bit of a trip ahead of her.

Before she leaves Watertown, Dyke plans to take it easy. She says that she’ll be catching up with some old high school friends that she hasn’t seen in 30 years.

