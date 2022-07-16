Robert Dale Parker, P.E., of Watertown

Robert Dale Parker, P.E., passed in peace in his beloved home on July 13, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Dale Parker, P.E., passed in peace in his beloved home on July 13, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Daphne Parker; his adoring daughters, April Allender (Logan), and Amy Lynn Parker; precious granddaughter, Autum Storms; dear mother, Marjorie [Parker] Clark; older brother, Edson “Chip” Parker II; affectionate sister, Cheryl Gmitter (Paul); caring nieces and nephews, Joshua Gmitter (Becky), Jessica Domansky (Jeffrey), Janelle Gmitter, Julia Bevens (Brett), and Kale Parker; great-nephews and niece, Daniel, David, Samuel, Jeffrey, Nathaniel, Aaron, Austin, and Alexis.

Bob had many life accomplishments: He was a graduate of South Jefferson High School and an outstanding athlete in high school soccer, track and wrestling. He received many varsity letters, outstanding trophies, many medals and state championships in both high school and college athletics. He also was very proud to earn a second-degree black belt with Tehonica’s Taekwondo & Hapkido Academy at the age of 50. He received an Associate of Applied Science-Construction Technology at Agricultural and Technical College at Canton and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology at Rochester Institute of Technology. Bob was a Licensed Professional Engineer in New York and Michigan, had certifications for NYSDEC Grade IVA Public Sewage Treatment Plant Operator, was a member of New York Water Environment Association, and a Council Record member holder of NCEES. Bob was named in Who’s Who in Science and Engineering Third Edition 1996/97 and listed in NNY Business magazine. He received numerous completed certificates for professional development as well. Bob was retired from Bernier, Carr & Asssociates of 34 years. He was the firm’s Senior Associate Wastewater Engineer. He oversaw every wastewater treatment plant the company completed during his employment. Bob was responsible for all aspects of municipal wastewater facilities planning, including; engineering reports, design, construction, production of operation and maintenance manuals, implemented project management and preparation of contract documents. He collaborated alongside Jefferson County Highway Department, Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, Area School Districts and Village Personnel on numerous projects. He was responsible for mentoring and advising junior staff. Bob was thorough in his designs and meticulous which set a standard at BCA and built the reputation for successful wastewater treatment plants that run efficiently. After BCA Bob joined Fourth Coast Inc. (St. Lawrence Engineering DPC) for a few years before reaching final retirement.

He enjoyed outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, camping, and could always be found in the evenings under the vast, starry sky beside a bonfire. He was deeply respected and valued by his family, church, and career community as a spiritual advisor, cherished friend, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Bob will be remembered as a man who loved his family deeply, desired to honor God in everything, and found his deepest sense of peace outside in nature.

The funeral service will be 11:00am Thursday, July 21st at the Smithville Baptist Church, Pastor Terry Alford officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will take

place at the church Wednesday, July 20th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

