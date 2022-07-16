Advertisement

Theresa Phelps, of Antwerp

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Theresa Phelps ended her life’s journey on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born April 15, 1936, Theresa attended Antwerp High School. She married her sweetheart, Frank “Spike” Phelps, in Antwerp, New York on July 24, 1954. Frank died July 5th, 2014 at age 79. He was retired from the Department of Transportation.

Theresa is survived by her children, Geneva Phelps Miller, Clovis, NM; Jane Phelps (Tom Lloyd) Watertown, NY; and Tom (Wanda) Phelps, Clayton, NY; five grandchildren, Christopher Miller, Daniel (Melissa) Miller, Matthew (Alicia) Phelps, Erycka Phelps (Cody Bickelhaupt, fiancé) and Kerstin (Casey) Youngs; one great-granddaughter, Madison Miller; one great-grandson, Lincoln Miller; and a sister, Mary Finley. Her husband (Frank E. Phelps), grandmother (Mabel Quinn Haywood Hicks), mother (Geraldine Haywood Pridell), and two brothers, (John and Alan Pridell) predeceased her.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff and caregivers of Samaritan Keep Home for the wonderful care and outpouring of love and tenderness provided to Theresa throughout her stay.

At Theresa’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Calcium Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Sackets Harbor’s Can-Am Fest is back.
Can-Am Fest takes over Sackets Harbor for it’s 50th year
Mrs. Thornhill passed away on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.
Katherine “Patsy” P. Thornhill, 88, of Ogdensburg
Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July...
Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton
Robert Dale Parker, P.E., passed in peace in his beloved home on July 13, 2022.
Robert Dale Parker, P.E., of Watertown

Obituaries

It’ been 3 days of competitive sailboat racing on Chaumont Bay.
3 days of sailboat racing wraps up in Chaumont Bay
A fire near St. Anthony’s Church on Watertown’s Arsenal Street shut part of the road down...
Garage fire near Watertown church temporarily closes Arsenal Street
The last three quarterfinal matches in the championship flite of the Watertown Men’s City Golf...
Friday Sports: City Golf Quarterfinals wrap up
Friday Sports: City Golf Quarterfinals wrap up
WWNY Blast From the Past: a look back at the 1995 microburst
WWNY Blast From the Past: a look back at the 1995 microburst
WWNY ‘Adopt-A-Spot’ program created to beautify Watertown