Theresa Phelps, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Theresa Phelps ended her life’s journey on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born April 15, 1936, Theresa attended Antwerp High School. She married her sweetheart, Frank “Spike” Phelps, in Antwerp, New York on July 24, 1954. Frank died July 5th, 2014 at age 79. He was retired from the Department of Transportation.

Theresa is survived by her children, Geneva Phelps Miller, Clovis, NM; Jane Phelps (Tom Lloyd) Watertown, NY; and Tom (Wanda) Phelps, Clayton, NY; five grandchildren, Christopher Miller, Daniel (Melissa) Miller, Matthew (Alicia) Phelps, Erycka Phelps (Cody Bickelhaupt, fiancé) and Kerstin (Casey) Youngs; one great-granddaughter, Madison Miller; one great-grandson, Lincoln Miller; and a sister, Mary Finley. Her husband (Frank E. Phelps), grandmother (Mabel Quinn Haywood Hicks), mother (Geraldine Haywood Pridell), and two brothers, (John and Alan Pridell) predeceased her.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff and caregivers of Samaritan Keep Home for the wonderful care and outpouring of love and tenderness provided to Theresa throughout her stay.

At Theresa’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Calcium Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

