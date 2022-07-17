Advertisement

Fort de la Presentation battle reenactment brings a sense of historical ties to French Canadians in attendance

Chanting to the beat of the drum, these French soldiers get ready for battle.
Chanting to the beat of the drum, these French soldiers get ready for battle.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Chanting to the beat of the drum, these French soldiers get ready for battle.

A reenactment of a battle in the Seven Years War or the French and Indian War took place at Fort de la Presentation in Ogdensburg.

Some French Canadians like Mario Bartolini came from Ottowa to participate.

“But it’s to recognize the hardship that our ancestors had to go through just to survive,” said Bartolini.

The French and Indian War was fought between the French and the British in the 1700′s over new world territory.

Bartolini says his ancestry lineage dates back all the way to this very battle. One of his ancestors was a sergeant in the battle, who he plays in the scene.

“It completed my quest to- Not to define myself, but to identify myself as a French Canadian,” said Bartolini.

The battle reenactment is a program that has been running for nineteen years in Ogdensburg, this is the first since COVID. It was once known as Founder’s Weekend.

Bartolini says it’s great to be back.

“To us there’s a link with sites like this one, this one is very special for us,” said Bartolini.

Bartolini says he and the other French Canadians believe the historical ties to the land is worth the travel.

Fort de la Presentation history expert James Reagen says most people don’t know the history that’s in their backyard.

“People who live here in Northern New York have no idea what important role this place played in that momentous struggle,” said Reagen.

President of the organization says they’re hoping to continue to teach history for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
A fire near St. Anthony’s Church on Watertown’s Arsenal Street shut part of the road down...
Garage fire near Watertown church temporarily closes Arsenal Street
Meet Sue Dyke. Her and her husband Steve run Almosta farm in Magnet, Nebraska. She’s lived...
North Country native returns to Watertown after nearly 40 years. The reason? The fair!
The former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Officials tour shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck

Latest News

Sunday was the final day for the Jefferson County Fair, and organizers are thrilled with the...
Jefferson County Fair wraps up, organizers are thrilled with the turnout
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck
Fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in early Saturday morning crash
Saturday Sports: Watertown City Golf final match set