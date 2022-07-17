Fort de la Presentation battle reenactment brings a sense of historical ties to French Canadians in attendance

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Chanting to the beat of the drum, these French soldiers get ready for battle.

A reenactment of a battle in the Seven Years War or the French and Indian War took place at Fort de la Presentation in Ogdensburg.

Some French Canadians like Mario Bartolini came from Ottowa to participate.

“But it’s to recognize the hardship that our ancestors had to go through just to survive,” said Bartolini.

The French and Indian War was fought between the French and the British in the 1700′s over new world territory.

Bartolini says his ancestry lineage dates back all the way to this very battle. One of his ancestors was a sergeant in the battle, who he plays in the scene.

“It completed my quest to- Not to define myself, but to identify myself as a French Canadian,” said Bartolini.

The battle reenactment is a program that has been running for nineteen years in Ogdensburg, this is the first since COVID. It was once known as Founder’s Weekend.

Bartolini says it’s great to be back.

“To us there’s a link with sites like this one, this one is very special for us,” said Bartolini.

Bartolini says he and the other French Canadians believe the historical ties to the land is worth the travel.

Fort de la Presentation history expert James Reagen says most people don’t know the history that’s in their backyard.

“People who live here in Northern New York have no idea what important role this place played in that momentous struggle,” said Reagen.

President of the organization says they’re hoping to continue to teach history for years to come.

