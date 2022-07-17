Heavy rain Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 60s as we see an increase in cloud cover and rain chances by early Monday morning.

Monday we will see rain increase in coverage and intensity throughout the morning hours. By noon everyone should be seeing rain which will be heavy at times. During the afternoon hours we will see some breaks in the rain, but heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue on and of throughout the afternoon and early overnight hours. By 12 AM Tuesday we will have seen anywhere from 0.50″ to 2″ of rain. Some isolated locations will see over 2″ of rain. Highs Monday will stop out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday we will see a few left over showers, but all in all will still be a nice day with highs around 80.

Wednesday we will be dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. However, rain will return late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Thursday we will have a 80% of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday we will see sunny skies and highs around 80.

Slight rain chances will return next week as highs stay in the lower 80s.

