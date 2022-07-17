Advertisement

Jefferson County Fair wraps up, organizers are thrilled with the turnout

By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday was the final day for the Jefferson County Fair, and organizers are thrilled with the outcome.

Fair officials say more than 40,000 people attended the fair through Friday, which is just behind last year’s record pace.

Officials say it’s hard to compare it to last year because it was the biggest turnout ever, likely because it was the first year back from COVID. So, this year’s attendance is close to last year’s, and that’s a good thing.

The fair president says last year’s fair was somewhat limited, considering it was put together on short notice. But this year’s is back to normal.

“We had a very limited selection of the games, you knew where you can win a stuffed animal, that kind of thing last year, we didn’t have very many. We’re back to a pretty much full-blown selection of those things,” said Jefferson County Fair President Bob Simpson.

Simpson says they’ve had great crowds every day so far, but Friday likely saw the most people.

