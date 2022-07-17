Advertisement

Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck

Fatal crash in the town of henderson.
Fatal crash in the town of henderson.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One man is dead after getting struck by a pickup truck in a driveway.

State police say it happened at 15058 Snowshoe road in the Town of Henderson around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a local paving company was sealing a driveway when one of the workers attempted to move a Ford pickup truck and trailer up the steep driveway. The driver says the truck lost its power/brakes, and began to roll back, causing the trailer to strike 55-year-old Matthew F. Bondellio Sr. of Adams Center, who was standing right behind the trailer spraying the driveway.

Bondellio was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
3 dead in early Saturday morning crash
A fire near St. Anthony’s Church on Watertown’s Arsenal Street shut part of the road down...
Garage fire near Watertown church temporarily closes Arsenal Street
Meet Sue Dyke. Her and her husband Steve run Almosta farm in Magnet, Nebraska. She’s lived...
North Country native returns to Watertown after nearly 40 years. The reason? The fair!
The former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Officials tour shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility

Latest News

Sunday was the final day for the Jefferson County Fair, and organizers are thrilled with the...
Jefferson County Fair wraps up, organizers are thrilled with the turnout
Fatal crash
3 dead in early Saturday morning crash
Saturday Sports: Watertown City Golf final match set
he semifinals of the 2022 Watertown Men’s City Golf championship took place Saturday morning at...
Saturday Sports: Watertown City Golf final match set