Man dies after getting struck by pickup truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One man is dead after getting struck by a pickup truck in a driveway.

State police say it happened at 15058 Snowshoe road in the Town of Henderson around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a local paving company was sealing a driveway when one of the workers attempted to move a Ford pickup truck and trailer up the steep driveway. The driver says the truck lost its power/brakes, and began to roll back, causing the trailer to strike 55-year-old Matthew F. Bondellio Sr. of Adams Center, who was standing right behind the trailer spraying the driveway.

Bondellio was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.

