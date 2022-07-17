Advertisement

Robert F. Riordan Jr., of Watertown

Jul. 17, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert F. Riordan Jr., Watertown NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Hospice of Watertown, with family at his bedside.

Born on March 1, 1939 in Theresa NY, the son of Robert Sr. and Elizabeth Riordan, he attended General Brown Central School.

Upon graduating in 1956, he entered the Army Reserves, where he did Military Police training at Fort Gordon, GA. After completing his assignment with the Army Reserves, he began working at the New York Air Brake. Robert was a Metallurgist in the foundry at the facility and completed his career retiring in 1992.

Robert achieved his pilot license in 1969 and acquired and flew his own plane, taking off and landing from the family farm. He enjoyed many family vacations on Bob’s Lake, Ontario, CA where he eventually purchased a cottage.

Robert (Uncle Bobby) loved his family and was always welcoming of visitors to the lake. He was an avid fisherman and was known to be an expert fisherman on Bob’s Lake, where he spent much of his life enjoying time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed Lake Trout, Whitefish, and Crappie fishing at the lake. Beyond his love of flying and fishing, he also enjoyed playing many games of scrabble with family, sailing, snowmobiling and golf.

He is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Charlie) Covell, Calcium NY, sister-in-law, Karen Riordan, Adams, NY; nieces, Cheryl (Bill) Shumway, Potsdam NY, Sandy Cesario, Bristol, RI, Deb (Jim) Sumell, Watertown NY, and nephews, Jeffrey (Dawn) Riordan, Hamburg NY, Dan (Rachael) Riordan, Adams NY, and Paul (Marisa) Riordan, Belleville NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Sr. and Elizabeth, his brother, David, and brother-in-law, Roger Taylor.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 1-3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown, with funeral to follow. Burial will be in the Parish Road Cemetery, Town of Pamelia.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

