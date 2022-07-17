Ronald R. Wright, 84, of Morristown

Ronald R. Wright, age 84 of High Street in Morristown passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his wife Judy by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald R. Wright, age 84 of High Street in Morristown passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his wife Judy by his side. Ron was under the care of the St. Lawrence County Hospice as well as the caring hospital staff. There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Christ Church in Morristown at 11:00 am with Rev. Edgar LaCombe officiating. Calling hours will be held also at the Church prior to the service from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A reception will follow at the Morristown Fire Hall.

Surviving are his wife Judy; a son Randy & his wife Louise Wright of Morristown; a daughter Susan Wright & her husband Charles Alford of Charleston, South Carolina; four grandchildren Randy Wright Jr. & his companion Jenny Stitt of Issaquah, Washington, Victoria & her husband Michael Barrett of Johnson City, NY, Russell Young & Jesse Young both of Charleston, South Carolina; and a great-granddaughter Madison Barrett.

Ron was born on May 4, 1938 in Ogdensburg, son of the late Raymond & Jean (Connell) Wright. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1956 and entered the US Navy receiving his honorable discharge on June 06, 1962. He was married to Judy Warren on April 2, 1961.

Ron began his career working with his father at Wrights Sporting Goods (now known as) Wrights Marina in 1958, and in 1973 he became the sole owner. The marina has become a well-known retail business for boat sales and repairs for many years in the north country. The business continues to be operated by the Wrights as his son Randy and wife Louise have had the operations since 1995.

Ron has always been an advocate for the wellbeing of the Morristown community. The St. Lawrence River was his home. He took pride in the community and his lifelong goal was to see the waterfront develop and flourish. He also was known by many as Captain Ron and was well respected for his knowledge of boats and engines and the River. He also managed the Tour Boat called the Morrisania which made many shuttles back and forth to Singer Island from the Morristown Bay, a trip he loved organizing tours for and catering to the public. He had the pleasure of once navigating a cruiser from Morristown to Florida through the various waterways. He also enjoyed many trips and vacations to Florida. He was Town of Morristown Supervisor for 12 years, another community service he took pride in. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He loved visits from close family members who shared his love of watching the NY Yankees. He was a longstanding member of the Morristown Chamber of Commerce, he taught the hunters safety course, and was a member of the Elks, Power Squadron, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Morristown Fire Department, Morristown Episcopal Church, Spruce Mountain Hunting Club and the Black Lake Fish & Game Club. He dearly loved his family and friends and is well known as an Icon to the Village and Town with his wisdom and knowledge. He will be dearly missed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown Fire Department, Brier Hill Fire Department, Black Lake Fish and Game Club, Morristown Episcopal Church or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.