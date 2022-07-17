Saturday Sports: Watertown City Golf final match set

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The semifinals of the 2022 Watertown Men’s City Golf championship took place Saturday morning at the Watertown Golf Club with the winners moving to play in the 36 hole match play final Sunday morning.

The first match of the day pitted former City champ Joe Tufo against Mitchell Scoville.

On the 1st hole, Scoville gets the long birdie putt to drop to win the hole and go 1 up.

On the 2nd hole, Scoville keeps the hot putter going, draining another long birdie putt to win the hole and go 2 up after 2.

But Tufo has an answer on the 3rd hole as he drains the birdie putt to win the hole. Tufo 1 down after 3.

On the 4th hole, Tufo knocks down the par putt to win the hole and even the match. Tufo wins the match 1 up on the 19th hole.

The other semifinal pitted 8-time City Golf champ John Bufalini against Dylan Kernehan.

On the 4th hole, Bufalini was 1 up. Kernehan sinks the birdie putt to win the hole and even the match.

On to the par 3 5th hole, where Kernehan knocks down the par putt to win the hole and go 1 up.

Bufalini answers on the par 5 6th hole, dropping the eagle putt to even the match.

On the 8th hole, Kernehan nails the long par putt. Kernehan beats Bufalini 2 and 1.

The Championship Flite features Joe Tufo against Dylan Kernehan in a 36 hole match play final. That match is Sunday morning with the first 18 hole tee off at 8 AM.

The Watertown Red and Black were on the road taking on Auburn in Empire Football League play.

In the 1st quarter, Watertown strikes first when Jason Williams hits Kalon Jeter for a 44 yard touchdown: 8-0 Red and Black.

Still in the 1st, it’s the Red and Black defense coming up big. Dylan Bice picks up the loose ball and takes it in for the score: 15-0 Watertown.

In the 2nd quarter, the Red and Black add to their lead: Jeter takes it in on the quarterback keeper, 22-0 Watertown.

Late in the 2nd, Eric Washington finds pay dirt from a yard out: 29-0 Red and Black.

With 30 seconds left in the half, Williams finds Keegan Queior for 6 more: 36-0 Red and Black at the half.

Red and Black go on to blank Auburn 56-0.

The 2nd weekend of the 1812 Shootout kicked off Saturday morning on the fields of Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor with the girls taking center stage.

Saturday. the club teams were in action with 3rd and 4th grade, 5th and 6th grade, modified and JV teams all taking part.

Some of the best teams from around the state were in action, but unlike years past, a little smaller turnout that usual for the club tournament and organizer Chad Green says there’s a reason for that.

“It’s gonna be a little bit shorter day than we had last weekend. This weekend is a huge weekend for girls’ tournaments around the country, so we have our little niche here in the North Country and we bring in the girls right here from most of New York State,” said Green.

Day 3 of competition is in the books at the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River in Clayton and Day 2 leader Jay Przekurat will take his lead into the final day of competition.

Przekurat hauled in 5 fish for 24 pounds 12 ounces, pushing his 3 day total to 77 pounds 1 ounce. It gives him an almost 3 pound lead over Bob Downey heading into the final day of competition.

Przekurat says there’s a reason he’s been so successful so far in the tournament.

”We do a lot of this fishing back home. I fish Sturgeon Bay a lot and that place is almost identical to this place. All the structure is the same, it’s the Great Lakes and I love fishing the Great Lakes and I love catching big smallmouth. I don’t know, I guess I just got the knack for it this week,” said Przekurat.

