5 transported to the hospital after crash on State Route 3

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson County.

Fire officials say it happened at the intersection of State Route 3 and State Route 193 just after 6:30 PM Sunday evening right by the entrance to Southwick Beach State Park.

Officials say two cars were involved, 5 people total between the two vehicles. One of them had to be extricated.

They were all taken to Samaritan Medical Center with injuries, but they’re not believed to be too serious.

That section of the road was closed for a couple hours, but it has since reopened. The sheriff’s department is investigating the cause.

