Carin A. (Poste) Hotte, 48, of Potsdam

POTSDAM – Carin A. (Poste) Hotte, 48, of Barker Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Carin was born on June 12, 1973, in Potsdam, the daughter of Jane Jordan and the late Phillip Lee Poste. She first attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, before going to Potsdam Central Schools. She continued her education at SUNY Potsdam. On September 1, 2007, she married Kevin P. Hotte in Wanakena.

Carin worked for a time at Canton-Potsdam Hospital as a certified nurses assistant. She worked in the cafeteria at Potsdam Central Schools and worked for Sunoco for a time. Carin was very artistically inclined, loved to draw, write poetry, and collect gemstones. She found great peace in nature – especially times when she was camping or swimming.

Carin is survived by her husband, Kevin; her children, Elizabeth Snyder of West Pierrepont and Jordan Hotte of Potsdam; her mother, Jane Jordan of Potsdam; her half siblings, Phillip Jr. and Kimberly Poste; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no services. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Potsdam Humane Society.

