Concert on the Green - Cape Vincent

Next Concert - Saturday July 23rd
CONCERTS ON THE GREEN ~ sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council & free of charge
Held on the Village Green (357 E. Broadway) from 4-5:30 pm on select Saturdays through August 20.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the entertainment. In the event of inclement weather the concerts will be held in the Cape Vincent Fire Hall also located on Broadway Street.
Donations will be accepted. For more information call 315.654.2413
July 23, 4-5:30 pm ~ River Brain Trust ~ acoustic americano
August 6 ~ Midnight Ryders ~ standard rock August 13 ~ Peg & the Fiddler ~ Irish, blues, country, classic rock and bluegrass
August 20 ~ Three Mile ~ hits of all decades and genres
