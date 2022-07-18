Advertisement

Concert on the Green - Cape Vincent

Next Concert - Saturday July 23rd
Saturday, July 23rd 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Saturday, July 23rd 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

CONCERTS ON THE GREEN ~ sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council & free of charge

Held on the Village Green (357 E. Broadway) from 4-5:30 pm on select Saturdays through August 20.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the entertainment. In the event of inclement weather the concerts will be held in the Cape Vincent Fire Hall also located on Broadway Street.

Donations will be accepted. For more information call 315.654.2413

July 23, 4-5:30 pm ~ River Brain Trust ~ acoustic americano

August 6 ~ Midnight Ryders ~ standard rock August 13 ~ Peg & the Fiddler ~ Irish, blues, country, classic rock and bluegrass

August 20 ~ Three Mile ~ hits of all decades and genres

