Could former Watertown Correctional Facility house the homeless? Local officials weigh in

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could the sprawling, closed Watertown Correctional Facility be a solution to Jefferson County’s ongoing issue with homelessness?

Local officials say nothing is off the table, but some factors, like location may make the former prison less suitable for a homeless shelter. In fact, it may be too soon to tell just what it could be used for. The reason? The size.

267 buildings, 84 acres. Officials say that’s how big the facility actually is.

“I would’ve never imagined the size of that property being what it is,” said United Way of Northern New York CEO Dawn Cole.

It was almost overwhelming for Cole, and Jefferson County Community Services Director, Tim Ruetten.

They took a tour of the prison last week. The state closed it in March of 2021.

“It’s really a lot to wrap your mind around,” Cole said.

Back in May, West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto penned this letter to the state Prison Redevelopment Program about reusing the prison by making it into a dorm-style apartment facility. He says a large private developer is also in support of turning the facility into a shelter as well as low and moderate income housing.

But Ruetten said he’s unsure of how that would work, given the sheer size and location of the facility.

“It’s so big, and the location is somewhat difficult to put services there. You start to look at all of the other buildings that would need to be removed or repurposed. It’s hard to really think about something we could cover all that space with,” he said.

Another hurdle? The relocating of services and agencies already up-and-running elsewhere.

“We have a pretty robust network of service providers here in the tri-county region. I can’t imagine a lot of them necessarily wanting to relocate,” said Cole.

Jefferson County Administrator Bob Hagemann says he could see the facility used as some sort of college or BOCES campus, among other things. Both Ruetten and Cole say nothing is off the table, and it will be a long, collaborative effort between state and local representatives to come up with a solidified plan.

