Democrat Hochul holds big fundraising lead over GOP’s Zeldin

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul reports a campaign war chest seven times the size of Republican challenger Lee Zeldin ahead of the November election.

In the June primary, Hochul scored an easy win by nabbing two-thirds of the roughly 860,000 Democratic voters and scoring wins in all of the state’s counties.

Republicans are hoping to muster an upset by painting Democrats as easy on crime and governmental corruption.

Still, the GOP faces a tough fight: the state’s Republican party had about $80,000 in the bank as of July 11, compared to the Democratic party’s $376,000 war chest.

