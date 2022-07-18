Destroyed Norfolk playground to get restored thanks to community donation

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A destroyed playground in Norfolk is getting restored thanks to a community donation.

The playground at Raymondville Recreation Area burned in June. Police said it was a case of arson.

APC Paper donated $250,000 towards the revitalization and replacement of the burned playground.

APC Paper officials saw how the playground brought people together, and decided to lend a hand in the community they work in.

“A lot of my current and former employees would take their kids and their grandchildren to play at the park and were like, ‘You know? I really want to do something. I want to rebuild and donate a new ship to the town to bring that attraction back,’” said APC Paper General Manager Justin Harris.

There’s no word on finding anyone responsible for setting the fire.

