CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Donella (Doni) Peters, 90, of Canton passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Doni was born on July 6, 1931. She met and married Glen Peters on November 1, 1952. They had 3 children and settled in the Canton and Potsdam area.

Doni was an employee of St. Lawrence University and an avid St. Lawrence hockey fan. She was involved in the Canton Garden Club, Make A Wish Foundation, and an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Canton and the St. Lawrence hockey boosters. Over the years she opened her home to many hockey parents and players that became close friends. She enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends, and being with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Glen Peters, as well as her children: Michael (Susan) Peters, Edward (Ann) Peters, and Sandra (James) Joseph. She was known as Mamie to her 7 loving grandchildren and 10 adorable great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Friday, July 22 from 5:00 to 7:30 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Bryan Stitt as celebrant followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery. After the burial the family will host a Celebration of Life at the Peters residence. All are welcome for a time of food and fellowship. Please come and share their special memories and raise a glass in honor of her.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617. Arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

