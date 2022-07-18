Emmy Winner Jodie Comer - National Theatre Live

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A theatrical Event Starring Emmy Winner Jodie Comer

By Suzie Miller Directed by Justin Martin Run Time: 2 hrs with no intermission

★★★★ “West End debuts don’t come much more astonishing than this.” – Telegraph ★★★★ “A solo tour de force.” – Times ★★★★ “An unforgettable moment of theatre.” – WhatsOnStage

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes a critically acclaimed West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning, one-woman, play.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross-examining, and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge.

Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

